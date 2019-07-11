West Ham eye marquee signing to bolster attack, Euro giants want €40m

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, but it’s claimed that the Italian giants want €40m to green light an exit.

The Hammers are now light up front following the departure of Marko Arnautovic, while Andy Carroll also left after his contract expired and was followed by Lucas Perez.

In turn, Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping to add quality and depth in that department in the coming weeks, and it has been reported that the club have set their sights on an ambitious swoop.

According to Sky Sport Italia, West Ham are ready to make an offer for Higuain which will see them pay a loan fee for a season initially with an option to buy, although Juve are said to be asking for €40m to allow the Argentine forward to move back to England and so that might force them to look elsewhere.

The 31-year-old didn’t have the greatest of experiences in the Premier League last season despite joining up with former boss Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, as he managed just five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

With that in mind, that doesn’t seem to make it a sensible swoop from West Ham, who could perhaps use those resources on a player who offers more reassurance that he will get the goals needed next season.

Time will tell if talks progress between West Ham and Juve, but such a signing would certainly get the fans excited and would add a top-class striker to the squad who has proven over the years to be one of the best in Europe.

With playing time at Juve likely to be limited next season given Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence alongside the likes of Paulo Dybala, an exit seems like the smartest move for Higuain, but time will tell if he’ll be back in London and wearing a West Ham shirt in the upcoming campaign.