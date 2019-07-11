Menu

(Photo) Some Arsenal fans excited as they notice potential Wilfried Zaha transfer hint

Some Arsenal fans may be getting a tad ahead of themselves as they respond to Wilfried Zaha being missing from Crystal Palace’s away kit launch.

Below is a promotional image of the club’s new away strip for the 2019/20 season ahead, and it certainly is a bit unusual not to have your star player right there as the focus.

crystal palace away kit no zaha

Wilfried Zaha is suspiciously absent from this Crystal Palace kit launch amid links with Arsenal

As noted by the Daily Mirror, Zaha has been linked with Arsenal and is said to be keen on getting a dream move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Ivory Coast international makes sense as a priority for the Gunners as he’d be a major upgrade on the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi, so little wonder some Gooners are getting pretty excited at this potential hint Palace fear losing the winger…

