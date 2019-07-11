Manchester United and Liverpool handed boost from Real Madrid transfer uncertainty

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Ajax star Hakim Ziyech this summer.

The Morocco international was superb in 2018/19, helping Ajax win the Eredivisie and embark on a surprise run to the Champions League semi-finals.

And now a long list of Europe’s top clubs are being linked with Ziyech by Don Balon, who also claim the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Roma and Napoli are alongside Man Utd and Liverpool as suitors.

Interestingly, the report also explains that, despite Real Madrid considering a move for Ziyech, they also have some doubts about him.

Don Balon suggest Madrid will not necessarily make the 26-year-old a top priority, largely due to the fact that most of his success so far has some in the relatively weak Dutch Eredivisie, as opposed to a genuinely top European league.

Still, Ziyech has also done it in the Champions League, helping Ajax past big-name opponents like Real Madrid and Juventus last season, and only a matter of seconds away from getting past Tottenham and taking on Liverpool in the final.

One imagines he could easily do a job at United or Liverpool, with the Red Devils in particular need of more spark up front, while Jurgen Klopp could perhaps just do with a bit more depth.

Don Balon note that Ziyech is available for a very reasonable price, making him all the more tempting for top clubs this summer.