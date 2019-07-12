£40m Bundesliga star set to snub Man United after opening transfer talks with London club

West Ham have opened negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt over a possible deal for Sebastien Haller, who is also a reported target for Manchester United.

The 25-year-old scored 20 goals in 40 appearances for the German outfit last season, striking up a fearsome partnership with Luka Jovic, who joined Real Madrid this summer.

According to Metro Sport, the Frenchman has been touted for a major switch himself, with Manchester United thought to be lining him up as a possible replacement for Inter Milan-linked Romelu Lukaku.

However, Sky Sports is now reporting that the £40 million-rated star is set to snub a switch to Old Trafford after opening talks with West Ham.

Haller’s representatives are expected to arrive in London to thrash out a deal in the coming days, with both parties confident an agreement can be reached.

If Man United do indeed miss out on this particular deal it will underline the fact the club are no longer a major force in the transfer market, after failing to reach their usual high standards on the pitch in recent years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the middle of a rebuilding job at Old Trafford but he has only managed to bring in two new faces since the market reopened in May.

English full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wales winger Daniel James should both have a significant impact in Manchester, but more reinforcements will be needed for the team to rediscover past glories.

If Lukaku does end up leaving for Italy, Marcus Rashford will be the only central striker left on United’s books, which will heap more pressure on Solskjaer ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Haller could have been the ideal man to come in and bolster the Red Devils attack, but it now looks as though he will be plying his trade at the London Stadium next year instead.