AC Milan are reportedly looking at a double swoop to bolster their midfield options with Ismael Bennacer and Jordan Veretout their top targets.

The Rossoneri have a major issue in midfield this summer as they lost Riccardo Montolivo, Jose Mauri and Andrea Bertolacci on free transfers, while Tiemoue Bakayoko’s loan deal came to an end.

Although it was only Bakayoko who featured prominently last season, that is a lot of depth to lose for a club looking to compete across the season for a top-four finish in Serie A and so reinforcements are needed for coach Marco Giampaolo.

A deal has already been officially announced for Rade Krunic, while respected Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that a deal could be done for Empoli midfielder Bennacer on Friday.

Further, he adds that there could be decisive news on Veretout in the next 24 hours too, as Milan look to complete a double swoop to bolster their midfield ranks.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that Fiorentina value Veretout at €25m, while Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has previously noted that the deal taking Bennacer to Milan could total €17m.

In turn, that could be a further €42m spent on the midfield if agreements are reached, while Goal Italy report that an attacking reinforcement could also arrive with Milan said to be willing to offer €20m plus Patrick Cutrone to prise Joaquin Correa away from Lazio.

It remains to be seen if that’s enough to convince Lazio to sell, but with Giampaolo expected to field a 4-3-1-2 system this season, as he has done in previous jobs with Empoli and Sampdoria, then Correa would fit that formation better as a support striker for Krzysztof Piatek as opposed to Cutrone.

Nevertheless, they are light in that department already with that pair and Andre Silva as the only options up top, and so it seems like a risk to allow their talented youngster to leave as part of the deal.