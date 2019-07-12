Arsenal are said to have pulled out of the race to sign Ajax and Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech despite the player having a bargain price tag on his head.

According to Voetbal Primuer, who are re-reporting information released by David Ornstein’s on ‘Arseblog’s’ podcast, the north London club were in for the midfielder, who’s available for just €30M (£26.8M).

The report also states that Ziyech was willing to seal a move to the Emirates, however manager Unai Emery has put a stop to any potential transfer, with the club now set to turn their attentions to other targets.

If anyone saw Ziyech play last year, they would know for certain that paying £26.8M for a player of his quality would be seen as a great piece of business by any club.

The Moroccan international bagged a hugely impressive 21 goals and 24 assists in all competitions, as he helped Ajax win a domestic double and reach the semi finals of the Champions League, where they were narrowly knocked out by Spurs.

Signing a player who got 45 goals and assists in all competitions last year for under £27M would’ve been a bargain for Arsenal.

The Gunners could definitely do with reinforcing their midfield options this summer given the fact that they’ve just lost Aaron Ramsey to Juventus on a free transfer.

And Ziyech could’ve been the man they bring in to bolster Emery’s selection in the middle of the park, however following this report, it looks like any move to north London for the midfielder is out of the question.