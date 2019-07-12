It’s been a frustrating summer for Unai Emery so far, and according to reports his transfer plans may have just got even more complicated following recent events.

The Daily Record have reported that Arsenal’s transfer plans may need to be re-evaluated following Laurent Koscielny’s refusal to join the club on their pre-season tour, and Nacho Monreal looking likely to join Real Sociedad.

They state that Emery’s £45m budget is becoming increasingly stretched as he may need to add a left back and a central defender should Koscielny and Monreal leave.

In turn, that could put their pursuit of Kieran Tierney in trouble. They believe that Celtic are holding out for £25m for the Scottish international and Arsenal may not be willing to go that high.

It follows further frustrating news for Arsenal fans as the Metro report that Emery could be forced to end his attempts of trying to sign Wilfried Zaha.

Should those pursuits end in failure, Arsenal may have to turn to Carl Jenkinson and Calum Chambers to play a greater role this year – which isn’t something that will have Gunners fans jumping for joy given their limited influence in recent years.

All of this just makes the imminent arrival of William Saliba from Saint Etienne even more bizarre, with The Guardian reporting that he will cost £30m, but importantly he will be loaned back to the French club next season.

If the £45m transfer budget is accurate, Arsenal will surely find it difficult to add a left back, centre back and winger who can play at an elite level this season while waiting for Saliba’s return next year.