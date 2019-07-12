Barcelona willing to sacrifice key figures in swap deal to land superstar signing

Barcelona are reportedly willing to include players in a possible swap deal in order to try and reach an agreement to take back Neymar.

The Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga crown last season, but their shocking exit from the Champions League coupled with defeat in the Copa del Rey were two major red marks against their campaign.

SEE MORE: Serie A star’s agent confirms Barcelona interest amid reports Blaugrana ready to pay €112M to seal transfer

In turn, changes are expected to coach Ernesto Valverde’s squad this summer, and it appears as though they could try to land two marquee signings.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, they are being tipped to pay the €120m release clause for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann today, and so that move could be a matter of days away from being completed if they can agree on personal terms.

However, not content with adding the World Cup winner to bolster their attack, Calciomercato report, via Bild, that they are willing to sacrifice three out of Philippe Coutinho, Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele to get Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

It remains to be seen if a player exchange involving any of the names above appeals to the reigning Ligue 1 champions, and also how much cash will need to be included in the swoop to convince them to allow their talisman to return to Spain.

Nevertheless, it’s a hugely ambitious plan from Barcelona to assemble a star-studded four-man attack along with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, giving Valverde a real headache as to how he would fit them all into one starting line-up.

It’s easy to understand the inclusion of either Coutinho or Dembele in the offer though, as if Griezmann and Neymar both arrive this summer, that duo in particular along with Malcom will undoubtedly struggle for playing time given the fierce level of competition for places in the final third.