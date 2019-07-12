German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly close to sealing some of the signings of the summer, the Bavarians are plotting a double swoop for these stars.

According to TuttoMercato, German giants Bayern Munich are close to sealing a sensational double swoop for Lille star Nicolas Pepe and Manchester City wing wizard Leroy Sane.

As per the report, a fee of €75m would be needed to prize Pepe away from French side Lille and the Bavarians would have to stump a whopping €90m to seal Sane’s signature from the Premier League champions.

Bayern would become serious contenders for the Champions League if they can pull these signings off:

Bayern have identified Sane as one of their prime targets this summer, reports suggested that the attacker was set to stay at City, but Bayern journalist Christian Falk has revealed that the club’s hierarchy are still confident of bringing the star to the Allianz Arena.

Sane has established himself as one of the most talented young wingers in the world with his impressive performances since joining City, however, the 23-year-old is finding it hard to nail down a regular starting spot because of competition with superstars Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling.

Despite the reports, it remains unlikely that a move for the Germany international is close to completion, as Sane was all smiles as he returned to City for preseason training earlier today:

On the Pepe front, Bayern would be getting a seriously talented player on their hands with the Ivorian, the versatile attacker tore up Ligue 1 last season and it’s not surprising to see him attracting the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Bayern boss Niko Kovac has the mammoth task of replacing legendary duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben this summer, if the Bundesliga champions can pull off a stunning swoop for Pepe and Sane – the massive gap left by the two greats will be filled.

Should Bayern secure the signing of the duo, they will undoubtedly be considered as strong contenders for the Champions League next season.