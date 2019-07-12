Bid prepared: PSG ready to submit £27m offer for Manchester United transfer target

Paris Saint Germain are planning to launch a bid for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who has also been on Manchester United’s radar this year.

The Senegal international has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League in recent seasons, earning widespread praise while serving in a holding midfield role for the Toffees.

Gueye racked up 33 Premier League appearances in total last term, helping Everton finish eighth in the final standings and his displays caught the attention of Man United.

According to Metro Sport, the Red Devils were plotting a summer move for the 29-year-old back in May, but their interest has cooled since then amid links with numerous top players across Europe.

L’Equipe reports that Paris Saint Germain are now ready to submit a £27 million offer for Gueye, with United now set to miss out on yet another target.

The French publication states that the Everton ace is keen on securing a switch to Parc des Princes, despite being under contract at Goodison Park until 2022.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is aiming to strengthen his squad in midfield and although the Toffees are reluctant to sell a prized asset, the French champions are prepared to test their resolve with an opening bid.

This latest news represents another blow to United’s transfer plans, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues a summer rebuild at the Theatre of Dreams.

Only Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have arrived in Manchester so far this summer – from Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively – with time fast running out for the club to bring in extra reinforcements ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Gueye could have been an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad given his experience in the Premier League, but it now looks as though he will be plying his trade in France next year.