Big transfer boost for Real Madrid as Euro giants pull out of race to sign £150M Premier League superstar

Real Madrid have been given a big boost in their pursuit of Man United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, after Italian giants Juventus pulled out of the race to sign the player.

Pogba, despite posting impressive numbers for United last year, looks as if he could be off this summer, with rumours rife regarding his future at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, Pogba has made it known that he wants to leave the Red Devils, however it won’t be Juve he’ll be signing for, as the player’s agent was told by club vice-chairman Pavel Nedved that the Old Lady are going to turn their attention towards signing other players.

The Daily Mail also note that Real Madrid are now the only club left in the race to sign the French international, a player that United value at around £150M.

If Pogba does end up sealing a move away from Old Trafford in the coming weeks and months, it seems like Real are in pole position to be the club he ends up signing for.

The Spanish giants are currently undergoing a major squad overhaul this summer, with Zinedine Zidane’s side bringing in the likes of Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic, as well as getting rid of players like Marcos Llorente and Mateo Kovacic.

Given the fact that they’ve already sold two midfielders this summer, it seems wise for the club to be in the hunt for players in that area, especially ones as good as Pogba.

The 26-year-old has shown these past few years with both United and France that he’s got the potential to be a world-beater in the very near future.

Thus, we can see why Los Blancos are in the hunt for him!