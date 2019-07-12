Manchester United have finally hit back at Mino Raiola – the agent of superstar Paul Pogba, the Red Devils seem to have had enough of Raiola pushing for Pogba’s exit.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United aren’t prepared to be held hostage by Paul Pogba and his troublesome agent Mino Raiola, the Red Devils are set to raise their asking price for Pogba to around £180m if the star and his representative continue to publicly push for a move away from Old Trafford.

United previously valued Pogba at around £150m and as per the report, the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a return to Juventus or a monumental linkup with French football icon Zinedine Zidane at Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The club’s decision to raise the superstar’s asking price following the antics of himself and his agent, could effectively price Madrid and Juventus out of a move for the star.

The Mail’s report states that “the United hierarchy have no wish to sell Pogba” and that the club “will make it as difficult as possible for him to leave.”

United fans will be happy to see that the club aren’t prepared to bow down to Raiola and Pogba’s demands, now more than ever – the Manchester outfit need to stick to their guns and be resilient.

United fans might finally be able to relax this summer after the club’s decision to effectively stick it to Raiola, although Pogba has largely failed to live up to expectations since his world-record move to United – the Frenchman was the Manchester outfit’s best player last season by a long margin.

There’s no doubt that Pogba will be expected to lead by example for the Red Devils next season, the Frenchman will be tasked with being at the forefront of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new look United side following his rebuild of the fallen giants this summer.

Off-the-field transfer sagas and distractions have been one of the major thorns in United’s side in recent years, now that doubts over Pogba’s future are being put to bed, the players and the staff can focus on their football.