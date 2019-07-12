Man United have opened talks with Portuguese giants Benfica regarding a move for Ruben Dias, as the club seemingly look to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season.

United had one of the worst defences in the top half of the Premier League last year, with just West Ham conceding more goals than the Red Devils, something that just shouldn’t be happening given the money and talent the club have at their disposal.

And it seems like the club are aware of this, as the Sun are stating that, according to unnamed reports in Portugal, United have made contact with Benfica regarding Dias, a player who’s current release clause stands at £60M.

The report also notes that Benfica are keen to tie Dias down to a new deal, one that contains an £80M release clause, thus United are going to have to get a move on if they want to avoid paying an extra £20M for him.

United current centre back options could definitely do with some improvement, thus it seems like a smart move for the club to be in for Dias.

Despite being just 22 years old, Dias has already managed to cement a place in Benfica’s starting XI, as the Portuguese ace made 32 league appearances for the club last year, bagging a decent three goals and one assist in the process.

If United are serious about improving their options at the back, it’d make complete sense for the club to pay £60M to bring Dias to the club, especially if the Red Devils are still thinking about the future, something that’s been implied by the transfers they’ve made already this summer.