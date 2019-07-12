Rangers closed the gap on Celtic again last season, which left Neil Lennon facing a summer rebuild to ensure they stay on top. According to reports, Steven Gerrard is about to counter that with a big signing of his own.

According to the BBC, Celtic have spent £7m on French centre-back Christopher Jullien and the signing of Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo was confirmed for £3m in a separate BBC report.

However The Sun have reported this morning that the Ibrox side are set to sign Filip Helander from Bologna for a fee of £3.5m in the next 24 hours.

The fee isn’t an overall club record fee, however it does represent the largest fee the club have paid since they were liquidated and reformed in 2012.

This could be huge for Rangers next season, as their biggest weakness last season was the centre of defence which allowed too many cheap goals.

The Swede represents a reliable upgrade on Joe Worrall who made mistakes and will want to forget his horrendous error which allowed Kilmarnock to turn a game around last season to hinder Steven Gerrard’s title push.

If he can form a solid partnership with Connor Goldson then it could tip the balance of power back towards the blue half of Glasgow.