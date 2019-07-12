€28m Champions League star makes final decision on his future amid Arsenal transfer links

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has decided to stay in Amsterdam for at least one more year despite reported interest from Arsenal.

The 26-year-old was a standout performer for Erik ten Hag’s side during their stellar 2018-19 campaign, racking up 46 appearances in total across all competitions and scoring eight goals from the defence.

The Argentine’s displays attracted attention from top clubs across Europe, as Ajax stormed to a domestic double while also reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Sun reports that Arsenal were linked with a swoop for Tagliafico earlier in the year, but he has now made a final decision on his future, with three years left to run on his current deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

ESPN reports that the full-back wants to remain at Ajax after being rewarded for his performances with a new contract back in May, which means he will snub any potential opportunity to play at Emirates Stadium.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have also reportedly been keeping a close eye on Tagliafico’s situation, but he is happy to stay in familiar surroundings for the time being.

The Argentina international – currently valued at €28 million on Transfermarkt – starred against Real Madrid in a thrilling Champions League last-16 victory last term, before also playing a key role in Juventus’ downfall in the quarter-finals.

His exploits in Europe and in the Eredivisie saw him emerge as one of the finest left-sided players in the game and he will continue to give his all to Ajax’s cause next year.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will have to focus on alternative targets as Unai Emery aims to shore up his defence, after watching his side concede 51 Premier League goals last season.

The Gunners have been quiet in the transfer market so far and will have to start making moves quickly or else risk falling even further behind their Premier League rivals.