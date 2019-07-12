€90m superstar open to completing HUGE Liverpool transfer after deciding to leave Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has his sights set on a potential return to Liverpool, after a frustrating first full season at Camp Nou.

The Brazilian completed a £142 million switch from Anfield to Barca in January 2018, ending his successful five-year stay on Merseyside.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old has been unable to reproduce his best form for the Blaugrana, despite picking up a La Liga winners’ medal last season.

Coutinho only managed to contribute five goals during that title run, while also coming under criticism for his displays in the Champions League.

Ironically, Liverpool knocked Barca out of the competition at the semi-final stage and exit talk has followed Coutinho ever since, with some suggesting his qualities are better suited to the Premier League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazil superstar is open to completing as a huge transfer back to Anfield, after deciding to leave Camp Nou during the current window.

The Spanish publication states that Liverpool would only consider re-signing Coutinho for a much lower amount than they sold him for, with market value now set at €90 million – as per Transfermarkt.

The Reds won a sixth European Cup back in May and made great strides forward as a team, with many fans and experts backing Jurgen Klopp’s men for more success next term.

Liverpool finished second in the Premier League by a single point behind Manchester City last time around and with an extra spark of creativity in midfield, they could quite easily bridge that small gap.

Coutinho proved during his first spell at the club that he has the quality to add something extra to Klopp’s attacking ranks, but it remains to be seen whether or not Barcelona will sanction his departure.