It seemed like the perfect signing for Man United when they signed Romelu Lukaku, with many expecting him to fill the same role as Didier Drogba did for Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

However, he has often underwhelmed as he managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances last season, and links to Inter Milan have persisted all summer. According to Calciomercato, United have told Inter it will take an offer of €85m to convince them to let the Belgian striker move on.

As a result Football Italia reported yesterday, via respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, that the Italian club have started to look for alternatives and have turned to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Croatian striker Ante Rebic.

There is no indication at this stage what the price for Rebic could be, but the Football Italia report does state there could be a couple of other factors that could complicate Inter’s interest in the Croat.

Firstly, Fiorentina have a 50% sell on clause from when they sold Rebic to Frankfurt. Secondly, Atletico Madrid are keeping an eye on him as a possible replacement for Antoine Griezmann should he move on this summer.

Rebic is a completely different type of player than Lukaku, often playing wide left and cutting onto his right foot rather than right up front, so it could just be an attempt from Inter to scare United into lowering their asking price.

Time will tell if it works as Antonio Conte looks to continue to stamp his mark on the Inter squad this summer to ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts.