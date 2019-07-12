Euro giants hoping to spark bidding war starting at €85m for Man Utd, Real Madrid target

Man Utd could reportedly be drawn into a bidding war if they choose to pursue a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, there is ongoing speculation over the future of Paul Pogba, while United have already seen Ander Herrera leave this summer on a free transfer.

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t afford to see his midfield weakened further, otherwise he will have to enter the transfer market and address that issue to fill the voids left behind.

According to Calciomercato, if the Norwegian tactician is keen on adding Milinkovic-Savic to his squad this summer, things could be about to get increasingly complicated as it’s suggested Lazio are hoping to spark a bidding war.

It’s noted that Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in the Serbian midfielder, while the bidding will likely start at €85m for their prized asset.

With that in mind, that touted price-tag could escalate quickly given the spending power of the clubs in question, and so it remains to be seen who eventually lands his signature, if he does indeed secure a move away from the Italian capital ahead of the new season.

It’s specifically noted in that report too that Man Utd will only make their move if Pogba moves on, and despite the hefty asking price, it’s easy to see why Milinkovic-Savic would be an ideal replacement given his physicality, agility, defensive qualities and threat in the final third.

While he is still inconsistent, that will perhaps develop in time with experience and maturity at the highest level, but ultimately, based on the claim made above, it sounds as though Lazio are confident that they will be able to make a big profit this summer with a bidding war on the verge of breaking out.