Good news for Arsenal as transfer target left out of Euro giants’ pre-season squad amid reports of £43M offer

Arsenal have been dealt some good news in their pursuit of Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, after the player was left out of Real Madrid’s squad for their pre-season tour.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners have been dealt a boost by this news, as they look to beat rivals Spurs to the midfielder’s signature this summer.

This news regarding Ceballos come just after it was stated that the Gunners have submitted an offer of around £43M (€48M) for the Spanish ace as per Eldes Marque.

Ceballos was absolutely brilliant for Spain at the U21 European Championships this summer, as he helped La Roja win the tournament, as they beat Germany 2-1 in the final.

The Los Blancos youngster was on form throughout the entirety of the tournament, with his displays seemingly catching the eyes of both Spurs and Arsenal.

Now, considering that Ceballos did play a big role in Spain’s side at the U21 Euros this summer, it remains to be seen as to whether Real have left him out of their pre-season squad in order to make sure he rests properly before the start of the new season or not.

However, seeing as Ceballos has been left at home by Real this summer, it seems like the player will have the time on his hands that he needs in order to seal a transfer away from the Spanish capital.

And it looks like his next destination could be the Emirates if the Gunners get their way with this one.