Griezmann to Barcelona: Atletico Madrid believe €120M fee paid is ‘insufficient’ following announcement of transfer

Antoine Griezmann was finally confirmed as a Barcelona player this afternoon, as the French international wrapped up a move to the Blaugrana after the club paid his €120M release clause.

According to BBC, Griezmann was confirmed as a Barca player today after the Spanish giants activated his €120M release clause, with the forward signing a five-year deal with the club following this.

However, following a recent statement from his old club Atletico Madrid, it doesn’t look like this transfer saga is going to be over just yet.

According to a statement published on the club’s official website, Atletico believe that the €120M fee paid by Barca is an ‘insufficient’ amount, as they believe that Griezmann agreed a deal with Barca whilst the player’s release clause was still €200M.

If Atleti get their way, and Barca somehow end up having to pay €200M to them for Griezmann instead of €120M, it’ll come as a big blow to the club’s remaining transfer plans.

Griezmann is a brilliant addition to Barcelona’s squad, with the Blaugrana finally getting their hands on a player capable of replacing Luis Suarez in their starting XI.

Albeit €120M is a lot of money, it’s a decent price to pay for a player of the Frenchman’s quality, as he’s shown for both Atletico and France these past few years that he’s one of the best attackers on the planet.

However, following this recent news, it looks like Barca could end up paying more than €120M for the attacker…