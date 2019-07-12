How Barcelona could line-up this season following huge €195M spending spree

Barcelona seem like they certainly mean business this summer, as the Spanish giants look like they’re building a squad to win yet another treble this year.

Barca have been very active in the transfer market already this summer, with the Blaugrana bringing in stars like Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie De Jong.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have spent a whopping €195M on deals to bring both Griezmann and De Jong to the club this summer, with the Frenchman setting them back €120M as per BBC, and the former Ajax man costing them €75M as per BBC again.

With their roster already boasting stars such as Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Gerard Pique, the Blaugrana can now claim to have one of the best and most complete squads in world football.

So, following the arrivals of both Griezmann and De Jong this summer, we’ve looked as how the Catalan side could line-up next season, as they look to reclaim the Champions League title, and retain their La Liga title, once again.

Goalkeeper/Defence

Despite signing Brazilian shot-stopper Neto from Valencia this summer, we’d be truly shocked to see anyone other than Marc-Andre Ter Stegen being Barca’s no.1 goalkeeper for the season ahead, especially when you consider that the German is one of the best in the world in his position.

With no additions to their defence just yet, we can expect to see Barcelona line-up with the defence they deployed for a large part of last season.

Jordi Alba will look to continue the brilliant form he displayed last campaign at left back, with both Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet starting in the heart of their defence.

Some would argue that Samuel Umtiti should be starting over Lenglet, however given how good the former Sevilla man was last year, we can’t see Umtiti reclaiming his place in the club’s starting XI just yet.

Both Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo shared Barca’s right-back position last year, with Valverde constantly alternating between the two throughout the season.

However, given the fact that Semedo is an out-and-out right back, and that Roberto can be used to cover midfield players when they get injured, we should expect to see Semedo cement his place as Barca’s right-back for the next 12 months or so.