HUGE Arsenal transfer blow as £100m-rated target doubts Gunners can afford him

Reported Arsenal transfer target Wilfried Zaha reportedly doubts that he will get his move to the Emirates this summer as they can’t afford him.

The Gunners are coming off the back of a bitterly disappointing season in which they failed to break back into the top four in the Premier League and lost in the Europa League final to Chelsea.

In turn, they will be absent from the Champions League again this year, and that has had a massive impact on their transfer budget by limiting what Unai Emery has to spend to strengthen his squad.

As noted in Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol’s tweet below, it’s been suggested that Zaha himself now doubts that he will get his move to north London due to Arsenal’s inability to meet Crystal Palace’s demands.

It’s suggested that while Arsenal have offered £40m and are keen to include players in a swap deal, Palace have no interest in such a structured deal and value the Ivory Coast international at closer to £100m.

That in itself would suggest that the two clubs are miles apart and there is very little chance a compromise will be reached, unless Arsenal make a major sacrifice to raise funds for their top target.

That’s also unlikely to happen as Emery will surely be desperate to strengthen what he already has rather than try to replace players, and so they could be forced to give up their pursuit of Zaha this summer and look at cheaper alternatives.