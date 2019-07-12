Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he doesn’t expect to be too busy this summer in terms of strengthening his squad.

The Merseyside giants enjoyed a successful season last year, as after emerging as genuine Premier League title contenders, they secured Champions League glory in the final game of the campaign.

In turn, they’ll hope that trophy opens the door to many more under Klopp in the coming years, while they will no doubt have learnt plenty from their thrilling title race with Man City to try and end their wait for a league title next time round.

The Liverpool boss has undoubtedly built a quality squad full of strength in depth in most departments, while finding the perfect balance now between defence and attack to look a real threat across all competitions moving forward.

In turn, there is an argument to suggest that they don’t necessarily need to spend big this summer to bolster the squad as it’s strong enough and well settled, and Klopp has hinted as much after their win over Tranmere in pre-season on Thursday night.

“The transfer market is open I don’t know exactly until when, when does it finish? [Interviewer: August 8]. August 8! This wonderful country, the whole of Europe had the idea to close the transfer window early and the only country who did it was England finally. So we close it three weeks before the others,” he said to Sky Sports.

“We will see what we do, but I don’t think it will be the biggest transfer window of all time.”

Perhaps with Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge moving on after their contracts expired gives reason to bring in replacements in those two areas of the squad to fill the voids left behind.

Aside from that though, it’s difficult to pick out an area in which Liverpool need to bring in a new face, but time will tell if Klopp agrees with that assessment or if he decides to make a splash in the market with just under a month to go until the transfer deadline.