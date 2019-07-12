Key figure in London today as Tottenham prepare €40m player exchange offer for classy starlet

Roma consultant Franco Baldini is reportedly in London today where he’ll meet with Tottenham to discuss deals for Toby Alderweireld and Nicolo Zaniolo.

Spurs are facing an important summer this year as after another top-four finish in the Premier League coupled with their run to the Champions League final, Mauricio Pochettino will want to be backed in the market to bolster his squad.

SEE MORE: Bid made: Arsenal launch £43M+ offer for talented midfielder as Gunners look to beat rivals to transfer

That in turn will help him ensure that they remain in the hunt for major honours year in and year out, and the early signs are certainly positive for Tottenham fans.

As noted by BBC Sport, the north London giants have splashed out €60m to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon already, and there could be more to come.

According to Calciomercato, Baldini will travel to London on Friday in order to advance Roma’s position on Alderweireld, who is claimed to have an agreement in place on personal terms already.

However, it’s added that Zaniolo is also expected to be the subject of discussions, with Tottenham said to be ready to offer €40m plus Alderweireld in a player plus cash exchange deal.

Whether or not that’s enough to convince Roma to do a deal for their talented starlet remains to be seen, as it’s suggested that it could take €60m to persuade them in order to give them more to invest in the squad further with that cash injection.

Time will tell if talks between Baldini and Spurs can lead the respective parties closer to a compromise on the details of the deal, but it would another excellent signing if the Premier League side could prise Zaniolo away from the Italian capital.

The 20-year-old impressed for the Giallorossi last season with six goals and two assists in 36 games, and coupled with his defensive work in midfield too, he’ll be a quality addition to Pochettino’s squad with the Argentine tactician building a warranted reputation of helping to develop and improve young players.