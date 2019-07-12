‘Key’ Newcastle Utd signings set to arrive after new boss is appointed today

Newcastle United are reportedly set to ramp up their activity this summer as soon as Steve Bruce is appointed as their new boss.

The Magpies have yet to make any moves in the market as after Rafa Benitez’s departure was confirmed at the end of last month, the wait has gone on for a new man to be put in charge.

That in turn will allow the club to bring in new players to suit his ideas and plans for the team, and according to the Express, Bruce is set to be appointed as Newcastle coach today.

It’s not all positive news for fans though as it’s suggested that Bruce is willing to take the job despite having to work under the current structure and with limited resources, which isn’t a change from the issues that Benitez suffered with.

Nevertheless, as per The Mag, Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves has been told that ‘key signings’ will follow, bringing in much-needed reinforcements to help Newcastle build on last season and continue to climb the standings.

Time will tell whether or not Bruce is the right man to lead that post-Benitez charge, but ultimately it sounds as though he is bound for Tyneside and will at least be able to bring in some new faces to help him ensure that the club continue to move in the right direction even without Benitez at the helm.