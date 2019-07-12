Man Utd step up pursuit of €40m+ rated Brazilian star after sending scouts to take closer look

Man Utd are reportedly stepping up their interest in Gremio forward Everton after sending scouts to Brazil to watch him in action.

The Red Devils are set for a busy few weeks before the transfer deadline as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add more reinforcements to his squad after their bitterly disappointing campaign last time out.

SEE MORE: Manchester United close in on £70m target after major new development in transfer saga

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have already been officially confirmed as new arrivals, while it remains to be seen who follows and perhaps if any exits materialise too.

According to The Mirror, United sent scouts to watch Everton in action for Gremio this week, and he didn’t disappoint after scoring in the game to follow up on his impressive displays at the Copa America having played a key role in Brazil’s success.

As noted in La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Nicolo Schira’s tweet below, he has been linked with a €40m+ bid from Man City too, and so this could set up a transfer scrap between the two Premier League giants to bolster their respective attacking options.

Given Pep Guardiola can already call upon the likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva in the wide positions coupled with all the other quality talent at his disposal, it doesn’t appear to be a priority for the reigning Premier League champions.

In contrast, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial largely disappointing last season, Solskjaer could certainly do with refreshing his options in that department.

Everton enjoyed an impressive season last year after bagging 17 goals in 43 games, with his career tally now standing at 49 goals in 210 appearances for Gremio.

Having now made his breakthrough for Brazil too, it could be time to make the move to Europe, and it appears as though Man Utd may well be one of the top options on the table for him to consider if their scouts were left impressed in midweek.