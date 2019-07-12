Man Utd will REFUSE to pay up to meet £90m demands for top Solskjaer target

Man Utd will reportedly refuse to meet Leicester City’s demands for Harry Maguire, with the Foxes said to be wanting £90m to green light an exit.

The Red Devils struggled defensively last season as their leaky backline was a major weakness for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Jose Mourinho before him.

United conceded 54 goals in 38 Premier League games, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings, and so that is an area which Solskjaer has to address this summer.

However, as reported by the Evening Standard, United are refusing to splash out £90m on Maguire, as demanded by Leicester, while they are also said to be against paying £50m for Newcastle United youngster Sean Longstaff.

In fairness to Man Utd, those are two ridiculously inflated price-tags for one player who has yet to even prove himself at the highest level on a consistent basis yet in Longstaff, while many will argue that Maguire is nowhere near the level of warranting becoming the most expensive defender in history.

In turn, if United are indeed ready to give up their pursuits of the pair, it will be seen as a sensible move by many, although the true test now is finding alternative targets to satisfy Solskjaer’s demands without having to pay such huge fees.