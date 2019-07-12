Manchester United set to launch €80m bid for possible Pogba replacement after initial transfer talks

Manchester United are prepared to submit a lucrative offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with Paul Pogba nearing the Old Trafford exit door.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set his sights on midfield reinforcements after Ander Herrera left the club at the end of June and he could yet be followed out of the club by a mercurial figure.

Pogba expressed a desire to seek a new challenge earlier this summer and according to Metro Sport, Zinedine Zidane is keen to link up with the Frenchman at Santiago Bernabeu, while Juventus also hold an interest in their former talisman.

United are now set to launch an €80 million bid for the 26-year-old’s possible replacement, Lazio playmaker Milinkovic-Savic, after initial transfer talks with the Serie A giants – according to Sky Italia via Metro Sport.

The report states Lazio are likely to hold out for a larger fee within the region of €100 million, with Paris Saint Germain also interested in the 24-year-old star.

Milinkovic-Savic helped the Italian club win the Coppa Italia last season and racked up 40 appearances in total across all competitions, scoring seven goals.

The Serbia international is an all-action midfielder capable of sitting in front of the back four and breaking up play, while also pushing forward to create openings in the final third.

He has the physical attributes and technical ability to fill Pogba’s boots, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be open to the prospect of a Premier League switch.

Solskjaer has already brought in Welsh winger Daniel James and English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the current window, but extra signings will be needed before the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

United had issues across the whole pitch last season and ultimately finished sixth in the Premier League, with a lack of creativity in midfield one of the main reasons behind their downfall.

Milinkovic-Savic would be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s ranks, but the Red Devils may have to pay over the odds in order to land the Serbian in the coming weeks.