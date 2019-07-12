Manchester United are only prepared to sell one of their out of favour stars this summer on their own terms, is this a good decision by the Red Devils?

According to The Guardian, Manchester United and Inter Milan were €13.5m apart on their valuation of out of favour striker Romelu Lukaku. It’s understood that Inter were willing to pay a total of €70m for the Belgian, but the Red Devils are standing firm on their asking price of €83.5m (£75m) for the star.

This will be a massive blow to Inter manager Antonio Conte, it’s understood that the former Chelsea boss is desperate to sign the target-man this summer.

United’s reluctance to budge on their asking price seems to have killed the chance for the forward to move to Italy, according to BBC Sport, it’s looking ‘increasingly likely’ that Lukaku will be staying at Old Trafford this summer.

Lukaku has largely failed to live up to expectations since his marquee move to United from Everton, the forward who was a nightmare to play against for West Brom and Everton endured a difficult time last season.

The Belgian star’s unflattering performances saw him lose his place as the focal point of United’s attack to teammate Marcus Rashford, the England international became the Manchester outfit’s primary outlet after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of the Red Devils.

Lukaku may have missed a major chance to get his career back on track after the two clubs failed to agree on a deal for the star, the 26-year-old would have had the perfect chance to get back to his best under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.