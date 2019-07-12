Manchester United superstar looks set to remain with Red Devils this summer despite interest from Euro giants

Man United and Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku looks as if he’s set to stay at Old Trafford this summer amid Inter Milan maintaining an interest in him.

According to BBC Sport, it’s looking ‘increasingly likely’ that Lukaku is set to remain with the Red Devils this summer, news which comes despite Antonio Conte’s Inter being keen on the player.

Despite their interest, the report also notes that United are yet to receive an offer for Lukaku, with the Red Devils reportedly after around £76M for his signature according to CalcioMercato, who also state that Inter are in for him.

Lukaku has managed to establish himself as one of the most clinical strikers in the Premier League these past few years, thus we can tell that some United fans will be over the moon at this news.

The Belgian international wasn’t in the best of form for United last year, as he only managed to find the net 12 times in 32 Premier League outings, a poor return for a player of his calibre and ability.

United getting rid of Lukaku may have been a mistake despite his below-par displays last year, as one his day, the former Everton and Chelsea man is absolutely unplayable.

United also don’t really have any other striking options at the club apart from Marcus Rashford, therefore if they were to sell Lukaku, it could force them to dip into the market themselves in order to sign a replacement.

However, it doesn’t look like that’s going to have to be the case this summer if this recent report is anything to go off…