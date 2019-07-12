Nine Juventus players at risk of axe as Maurizio Sarri looks to trim squad

Juventus are reportedly set to trim their squad ahead of the new season, with nine at risk of being offloaded by Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian tactician will be looking to stamp his mark on the squad in the coming weeks, as he picks up from Massimiliano Allegri and looks to continue Juve’s domestic domination while making a bigger impression in Europe.

The Turin giants have already confirmed deals for Luca Pellegrini, Merih Demiral, Aaron Ramsey, Gianluigi Buffon and Adrien Rabiot this summer, and so it’s fair to say that they’ve certainly gotten even stronger since last season with such sensible additions.

However, with that comes the need to not only balance the books, but also to balance the squad and trim the numbers in order to have a set group of players.

With that in mind, nine players are said to face uncertain futures at Juventus, with Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira, Joao Cancelo, Blaise Matuidi, Mario Mandzukic, Moise Kean, Mattia Perin, Juan Cuadrado and Leonardo Bonucci all specifically mentioned as players who could potentially depart, as per Calciomercato.

That’s not to say that all nine will go, as ultimately Sarri will need quality depth across the squad to compete on multiple fronts next season.

However, it appears relatively clear to work out who is most likely to go, as with Rabiot and Ramsey coming in, one of Khedira or Matuidi will perhaps move on given the midfield is so packed with options now.

Further, question marks could be raised over Higuain in particular given he was shipped out on loan to Chelsea last season and struggled to rediscover his best form under Sarri, while the likes of Cuadrado and Perin will struggle for playing time given the options ahead of them in the pecking order.

Sarri appears to have a busy few weeks ahead of him, as these decisions will be key to ensuring that he has the right balance in the squad to make his first season at Juventus a successful one.