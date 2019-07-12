Photos: Pogba models Man United’s new gold away kit which some fans have labelled ‘truly disgusting’

Manchester United fans are not impressed with the club’s new away kit, which has been officially unveiled by Paul Pogba.

The new jersey will be worn by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for the first time on Saturday, as United kick off their pre-season tour of Australia with a clash against Perth Glory.

Pogba modelled the new gold kit despite ongoing speculation over his future at Old Trafford, with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane thought to be keen on luring his fellow countryman to Santiago Bernabeu – as per the Daily Mirror.

However, the Red Devils have no plans to sell a prized asset and making him the frontman of their latest marketing campaign is a strong move which re-iterates their stance ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Unfortunately, some fans are unimpressed with the animal print design of the new gold away kit, with one supporter taking to Twitter to label the shirt ‘truly disgusting’.

Man United’s new away kit is truly disgusting ? — Lucas (@LucasGeorge0) July 12, 2019

United’s new Adidas jersey includes a ‘fresh savannah-toned aesthetic and intricate patterned design’ inspired by the ‘many mosaics that colour the streets of Manchester’s creative district, the Northern Quarter’ – as the Evening Standard reports.

The Red Devils will line up in these shirts regularly next season, so supporters will have to get used to the flamboyant design, but their initial reactions are mixed on social media.

Check out Pogba and co. showing off the new strip below, along with some more comments from United fans.

OFFICIAL: @ManUtd have released their new away kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season. “The savannah-toned aesthetic and intricate patterned design, take inspiration from the many mosaics that adorn the streets of Manchester’s creative district, the Northern Quarter.” pic.twitter.com/kjvu8HTMIb — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 12, 2019

Man United’s away kit is here…. and it’s different ? pic.twitter.com/yiGtVsBTHS — FOOTY.COM (@footydotcom_) July 12, 2019

? Thoughts on the new Man United kit? pic.twitter.com/aI3ugByIHd — Virgin Bet (@VirginBet) July 12, 2019

Manchester United reveal new away kit as wantaway Paul Pogba models gold shirt https://t.co/LxfMBYQj45 pic.twitter.com/glPJMLg356 — Manu (@Man_U_Transfers) July 12, 2019

Man united ain’t balling enough to bring out a snake skin camel coloured away kit ????? I hope it makes us play better ?? — Rory Cowan (@rory_cowan) July 12, 2019

Man United previous white Nike away kits > All this recent coloured Adidas ones. — Jack. (@WazzaEra) July 12, 2019

Looks like ? — Walid19?? (@SuperWaldo19) July 12, 2019

Horrific — Warren Elliott (@Wozzatron) July 12, 2019

There have also been a few positive reactions to the new Jersey too:

Man United always have fresh away kits https://t.co/kxWoFo1Nh2 — Trip (@Trippa19_) July 12, 2019

Man United away kit is unreal ??? pic.twitter.com/xKxPJPlEzu — ????Katharine (@klm___x) July 12, 2019

That new Man United kit is sexy ?? now to just get new players in it — Luke (@IAmLuke_M) July 12, 2019