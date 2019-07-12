Some Barcelona fans have called for the immediate sale of one of the Catalan club’s highest-profile stars following the marquee signing of Antoine Griezmann.

Catalan giants Barcelona finally completed the marquee signing of long-time target Antoine Griezmann earlier today, according to the club’s official website, the Frenchman joins from Atletico Madrid on a five-year deal after his €120m (£108m) release clause was paid by the La Liga champions.

Everyone in Barcelona will be jumping with joy following the Frenchman’s arrival – except for out-of-favour star Philippe Coutinho. The former Liverpool sensation has failed to live up to expectations since his move to La Liga and Griezmann’s signing has raised question marks over the star’s future.

To rub salt into Coutinho’s wounds, it’s also been revealed by Spanish publication AS that Griezmann will be taking the Brazilian superstar’s No.7 shirt at the Camp Nou.

This all but confirms that Coutinho is no longer a major part of Barcelona’s plans.

Here’s some reaction to Griezmann’s arrival and what it means for Coutinho below:

There is no way @FCBarcelona won't sell Coutinho after getting Griezman no way. — Gabby ? (@d_sheffizzle) July 12, 2019

Sell Coutinho and get Neymar back!!! @FCBarcelona — Kulani M (@kulani_kulls) July 12, 2019

Problem is how you offload Coutinho, would be lucky to get half of what we paid for . Clubs know Barca desperate to sell. — Rivaldos bicycleKick (@FCB1mrankhan) July 12, 2019

Barca signing Griezmann doesn’t make sense. They don’t need another striker. They need to sell Coutinho and Dembele and even Vidal. — Jeremy???? (@CrRowley_) July 12, 2019

I like Coutinho but I would sell him just because Valverde doesn't use him well — Fadi (@_FFS11) July 12, 2019

Now sell Coutinho. — Messi Is Light?? (@messiislight) July 12, 2019

Sell Coutinho and Malcom, keep Dembele @FCBarcelona — Dede Bella (@dedeann3) July 12, 2019

Gotta sell Coutinho at this point — Tom Kazansky (@Bombastic202) July 12, 2019

We have many midfielders in our squad. We need to get rid of some of them. Arthur has to play every match. In his replace we can play Puig or Alena. No need to play Coutinho. We should sell him asap. He is a good player but not under Valverde. — #Messi? (@LeoKawsar10) July 12, 2019

please get rid of coutinho — Subhankar Roy (@Subhank38087438) July 12, 2019

Now get rid of Coutinho — Mark (@MarcusAgapus) July 12, 2019

Now get rid of that useless sack of a shit coutinho https://t.co/9KA4dVXcHo — Tomos (@tom5williams) July 12, 2019

Barcelona have pulled off a major coup by securing Griezmann’s signing for a cut-price €120m, the attacker promises to be a exciting addition to Ernesto Valverde’s squad, fans of the Catalan giants will expect nothing less than Champions League success following the swoop.

Griezmann has been one of the world’s top players in his position for some years, but a move to Barcelona will give him the chance to really challenge for the major honours.

This is a very smart move from the Camp Nou outfit as they’ve also secured themselves a world-class successor to 32-year-old star Luis Suarez in Griezmann.