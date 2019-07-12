Menu

‘Please get rid of him’ and ‘he’s useless’ – These Barcelona fans call for star’s sale following Griezmann signing

Some Barcelona fans have called for the immediate sale of one of the Catalan club’s highest-profile stars following the marquee signing of Antoine Griezmann.

Catalan giants Barcelona finally completed the marquee signing of long-time target Antoine Griezmann earlier today, according to the club’s official website, the Frenchman joins from Atletico Madrid on a five-year deal after his €120m (£108m) release clause was paid by the La Liga champions.

Everyone in Barcelona will be jumping with joy following the Frenchman’s arrival – except for out-of-favour star Philippe Coutinho. The former Liverpool sensation has failed to live up to expectations since his move to La Liga and Griezmann’s signing has raised question marks over the star’s future.

To rub salt into Coutinho’s wounds, it’s also been revealed by Spanish publication AS that Griezmann will be taking the Brazilian superstar’s No.7 shirt at the Camp Nou.

This all but confirms that Coutinho is no longer a major part of Barcelona’s plans.

Coutinho has massively struggled since his big-money move to Barcelona, the former Liverpool star will need a move away to reignite his career.

Here’s some reaction to Griezmann’s arrival and what it means for Coutinho below:

Barcelona have pulled off a major coup by securing Griezmann’s signing for a cut-price €120m, the attacker promises to be a exciting addition to Ernesto Valverde’s squad, fans of the Catalan giants will expect nothing less than Champions League success following the swoop.

Griezmann has been one of the world’s top players in his position for some years, but a move to Barcelona will give him the chance to really challenge for the major honours.

This is a very smart move from the Camp Nou outfit as they’ve also secured themselves a world-class successor to 32-year-old star Luis Suarez in Griezmann.

