The agent of Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez has confirmed Barcelona’s interest in signing the Serie A star this summer.

Martinez has spent the last few weeks with Argentina at this summer’s Copa America, as he helped the Albiceleste reach the semi-finals where they were knocked out by rivals Brazil.

And it seems as if the player’s form during the tournament, and with Inter last season, has caught the eye of Barcelona, as Ole are reporting that the player’s agent has confirmed the fact that the Blaugrana are interested in signing him.

Speaking about his client, Martinez’s agent stated “The rumor of Barcelona’s interest is true”, words that prove the Spanish giants are in the hunt for the forward’s signature this summer.

This confirmation comes amid news from Radio La Red, via Sport, that Ernesto Valverde’s side are ready to fork out €112M to sign the attacker.

It’s understandable to see why Barca are in the market for new attacking options, especially when you consider the fact that the Blaugrana don’t have many options to pick from in that area.

Valverde only really has Luis Suarez to choose from up front, something that definitely needs to change if the club are going to keep competing on all fronts this season.

Martinez didn’t do the best with Inter last year, as he only managed to bag nine goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, a poor return for a player of his quality.

Will Barca look past this and end up acting on their original interest in Martinez this summer? Only time will tell…