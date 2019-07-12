Signing imminent: Inter on verge of €45m+ deal to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad

Inter are reportedly set to secure the signing of Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella imminently as Antonio Conte continues to bolster his squad this summer.

The Italian tactician replaced Luciano Spalletti at the end of last season, and has wasted little time in stamping his mark on the squad and strengthening ahead of the new campaign.

Inter successfully qualified for the Champions League again this year, and so they’ll be eager to bring in reinforcements to ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

With deals already done for Valentino Lazaro, Stefano Sensi and Diego Godin, as confirmed by the club, a fourth summer signing could be on his way as Calciomercato report that a deal has been done for Barella.

It won’t be cheap though, as it’s suggested that it will cost Inter €45m plus bonuses to snap him up, which in turn could make the total fee around €50m.

It’s added that he could sign his contract today to commit his future until 2023, and so based on that transfer fee, it seems pretty clear that Conte was very keen to sign him this summer to help bolster his midfield alongside Sensi.

The duo could form an excellent balance in that department given the mix of creativity, technical quality and tenacity, and so the Nerazzurri will surely be delighted with their transfer business thus far.

Whether it gives Conte enough to topple Juventus and challenge in Europe remains to be seen though, but given his track record in previous jobs at Juve and Chelsea, it certainly wouldn’t seem beyond him to transform Inter into challengers immediately.