Two key advantages Tottenham hold in touted raid for £30m-rated Championship star

Tottenham are reportedly keen on Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and are being tipped to beat significant interest to his signature.

Mauricio Pochettino has already bolstered his midfield this summer with the signing of Tanguy Ndombele, a deal that is said to have broken the club’s transfer record with his €60m fee, as per BBC Sport.

However, it appears as though the Argentine tactician might not be content with that area of his squad just yet, as the Mirror report that they plan on making a move for Phillips, although it’s added that he’s valued at £30m by Leeds.

That is a lot of money for a 23-year-old who hasn’t been out of the Championship yet, although he did impress and establish himself as a pivotal figure in Marcelo Bielsa’s line-up last season.

It also fits the mould of what Pochettino looks for in his new signings, as he has built a reputation of helping to develop and improve young players into top stars, as seen with his work with the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Importantly though, the Mirror add that Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Wolves are all said to be interested in the talented ace, but ultimately with Tottenham being able to offer Champions League football coupled with a likely hefty salary hike, they could be in a very strong position if they firm up their interest.

Naturally though, it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached on a transfer fee first, as that will be the major obstacle standing in the way of any side hoping to prise Phillips away from Elland Road.

Bielsa is already busy planning their latest attempt at promotion to get back to the Premier League, and Phillips will undoubtedly be a vital part of that plan over the next 10 months or so.