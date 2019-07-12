Video: Lukaku yawns on exercise bike after sitting out Man United training session amid Inter transfer talk

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was seen putting minimal effort into a workout routine after missing training with a slight knock.
The Belgian is currently in Australia with the Red Devils squad ahead of a pre-season tour, despite ongoing speculation regarding his future at Old Trafford.
The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a transfer to Inter Milan and according to Metro Sport, talks with United over a move have already begun, with San Siro boss Antonio Conte desperate to complete a deal.
Lukaku sat out Wednesday’s training session in Perth after sustaining a slight knock and took part in gym-based training instead with Anthony Martial, but he was caught on camera yawning on his exercise bike.
The centre-forward is clearly not taking his duties at United seriously ahead of the upcoming season and it now seems very likely he will move onto a new challenge in Italy before the transfer window slams shut.
Check out Lukaku’s antics below, via Twitter.
???? Manchester United trained at the famous WACA stadium in Perth today as their pre-season gets going.
Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial were restricted to gym work after picking up knocks pic.twitter.com/gxpmQVmOrv
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 11, 2019
Nothing like putting in some hard graft………? #Lukaku pic.twitter.com/CaG5ZFVxMV
— ?Ashleymadblue ? (@ralpha060461) July 11, 2019