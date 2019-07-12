Video: Lukaku yawns on exercise bike after sitting out Man United training session amid Inter transfer talk

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was seen putting minimal effort into a workout routine after missing training with a slight knock.

The Belgian is currently in Australia with the Red Devils squad ahead of a pre-season tour, despite ongoing speculation regarding his future at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a transfer to Inter Milan and according to Metro Sport, talks with United over a move have already begun, with San Siro boss Antonio Conte desperate to complete a deal.

Lukaku sat out Wednesday’s training session in Perth after sustaining a slight knock and took part in gym-based training instead with Anthony Martial, but he was caught on camera yawning on his exercise bike.

The centre-forward is clearly not taking his duties at United seriously ahead of the upcoming season and it now seems very likely he will move onto a new challenge in Italy before the transfer window slams shut.

