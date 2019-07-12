Video: Pogba scores bizarre goal after Young smashes the ball at his face during Man United training

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba celebrated scoring after painfully deflecting an Ashley Young drive into the next during a training session.

The Red Devils are currently preparing for their first pre-season game against Perth Glory in Australia on Saturday amid ongoing transfer rumours surrounding club talisman Pogba.

Goal reports that the Frenchman is a target for La Liga giants Real Madrid, but the Red Devils are reluctant to sell a prized asset during the summer transfer window.

Pogba has been ignoring speculation to focus on his duties with United, but he was left floored after a hilarious incident during a training match in midweek.

Ashley Young smashed the ball at the World Cup winner’s face, but the ball bounced off him and into the net, much to the amusement of the rest of the squad.

Check out Pogba’s bizarre goal below, via Twitter.

Paul Pogba’s Goal In Today’s Training…pic.twitter.com/ObVkmIAeBG — Man Utd Empire (@Empire_Mu) July 11, 2019