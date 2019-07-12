“We wanted to do that deal” – Ex-Arsenal figure CONFIRMS club were keen on Eden Hazard before he sealed Chelsea transfer

Former Arsenal figure Dick Law has confirmed that the Gunners were interested in signing Eden Hazard before the Belgian sealed his subsequent move to rivals Chelsea back in 2012.

Hazard, who joined the Blues from Lille just months after the club had won the Champions League, went on to become a legend at Stamford Bridge before sealing a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer.

The winger made a case for being one of the best Premier League players of all time during his stint with the west London side, something that helped him in his attempts to sign for Los Blancos.

However, according to former Arsenal man Dick Law, it could’ve all been different had the Gunners gotten their way all those years ago.

As per Goal, when speaking about Hazard to Arsenal, Law stated “Eden Hazard as well, we wanted to do that deal. But there was a sense of responsibility and running the club prudently, all the time knowing that every £1 we spent we had to act as if it was our money. It was very, very difficult.”

Gunners fan can only imagine what their side would’ve been able to achieve had they beaten Chelsea to Hazard’s signature all the way back in 2012.

Hazard helped Chelsea win a number of titles during his time with the club, a haul that includes two Europa League titles, two Premier League titles and an FA Cup.

However, it could’ve been Arsenal he was winning all those trophies for had the north London side got their way back at the start of the decade…