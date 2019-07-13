Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that all the players that are missing from Manchester United’s squad for their pre-season opener against Perth Glory have sustained knocks.

Romelu Lukaku is among the players who are missing the ongoing clash between Manchester United and Perth Glory. The Belgium international, who earns £200,000 a week at Manchester United according to the Daily Star, did not have the best of seasons in 2018/19 as he netted just 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils.

According to the Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Lukaku that he is not a part of his plans for the upcoming season. Lukaku has been linked to a move to Inter Milan according to the Daily Mail.

Inter director Piero Ausilio told Sky Italia that the club have made an official approach for Lukaku. Ausilio said: “It was an official contact as it should be between two important clubs like Inter and Manchester”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Lukaku out of his squad for the Red Devils’ opener against Perth Glory. However, the reason why the Norwegian has left out Lukaku is because he has a niggle and so does every other player missing from the squad. Solskjaer was quoted by the Express as saying: “Second half will be 11 new ones, so we will make all subs at half-time. Everyone gets 45 minutes, good workout, apart from the ones who have got a few niggles. They’re all okay but just small niggles that we want to protect.”

Manchester United are currently leading against Perth Glory thanks to a goal scored by Marcus Rashford at the hour mark. After today’s match, the Red Devils next play Leeds United at Perth on Wednesday.