£71m Man Utd transfer target drops BIG hint with his social media activity

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has seemingly dropped a hint on social media about his future amid links with Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain.

Aside from the rumours circulated by journalists and media outlets, another source of discussion that is becoming increasingly more prominent is social media activity.

As noted by the Metro, Man Utd have been linked with launching a £71m offer for the Lazio star, and he appears to have added fuel to the fire by liking a post of Paul Pogba wearing the new Red Devils kit.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who add that the 24-year-old is being lined up by United to replace Pogba if the Frenchman leaves Old Trafford this summer in favour of a switch to Real Madrid.

It’s added that Milinkovic-Savic also liked a similar post for PSG’s new kit, and so the Serbian international either just really likes assessing new kits in his spare time or he has given an indirect indication of where he would like to see himself moving to if he is to leave Lazio this summer.

Ideally, Man Utd will likely prefer to avoid a scenario in which they lose Pogba, but if they are forced to identify a replacement capable of filling that void, Milinkovic-Savic arguably possesses all the necessary characteristics to flourish in the Premier League with his physicality, agility, defensive tenacity and threat in the final third.

Time will tell if this was merely a coincidence given the current speculation surrounding his future or if it was a genuine sign of where he ultimately sees himself in the future.