£89M Man United transfer target sent home by Euro giants as club confirm he won’t take part in pre-season tour

Inter Milan and Argentina forward Mauro Icardi has been sent home by the club this afternoon amid reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

As confirmed by Inter’s official account on Twitter, Icardi has returned to Milan from his side’s training camp in Lugano after the two parties reached a mutual agreement.

The club also confirmed that the Argentine international will not be taking part in the club’s pre-season Asia tour, news that has come amid reports stating that United are interested in him.

.@MauroIcardi rientrerà oggi a Milano dal ritiro di Lugano.

Il club e l’attaccante argentino hanno preso questa decisione di comune accordo.

Icardi proseguirà il suo percorso di ricondizionamento atletico nei prossimi giorni e non prenderà parte al Summer Tour in Asia#FCIM — Inter (@Inter) July 13, 2019

According to a recent report from the Express, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are interested in signing Icardi this summer, with Spanish outlet Don Balon stating that Inter want around €100m (£89M) for his signature.

Following this report, we assume some United fans will be excited about the possibility of this leading to their side signing Icardi this summer.

The club could definitely do with bolstering their options at striker given the fact that they only really have Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford to choose from in that area.

Icardi has proven these past few years that he’s one of the best and most lethal finishers on the planet, thus we can easily see why United are in the hunt for him.

However, whether the Red Devils will manage to get a deal over the line for Icardi ahead of next month’s transfer deadline remains to be seen…