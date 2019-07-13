AC Milan transfer news: Personal terms agreed for touted €17m signing, Plan B to Veretout emerges

AC Milan are reportedly prioritising their midfield this summer, as coach Marco Giampaolo is looking to make two key signings ahead of the new season.

The Rossoneri saw Riccardo Montolivo, Andrea Bertolacci and Jose Mauri all leave this summer after their contracts expired, while Tiemoue Bakayoko’s loan spell came to an end.

With that in mind, it leaves them dangerously light in that department, although a deal has already been confirmed for Rade Krunic by the club.

That appears to be the first of two potential raids on Empoli this summer, as MilanNews.it, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, report that personal terms have been agreed with Ismael Bennacer.

It’s suggested that he will pen a five-year deal worth €1.5m-a-season, with an announcement set to be made to confirm his signing after his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria comes to an end.

As per respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, it has been noted that the deal will likely cost Milan around €17m in total.

Ismael Bennacer from Empoli to AC Milan. Done deal for €16M + €1M add ons. He's ready to sign a 5-years contract. Former Arsenal player. Here we go! ??? #transfers #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, as Milan’s pursuit of Fiorentina ace Jordan Veretout rumbles on, Calciomercato report that they’ve set their sights on Fulham’s Jean-Michael Seri as a potential alternative.

After their relegation to the Championship, it’s expected that Fulham could struggle to keep hold of some of their top players, and so time will tell if Seri can be prised away this summer.

Giampaolo has a reputation for playing attractive and expansive football, and so Seri’s technical quality, energy and tenacity could certainly help the Italian tactician implement that, with a player like Bennacer offering more creativity in a deeper role alongside the likes of Krunic, Hakan Calhanoglu and Giacomo Bonaventura.