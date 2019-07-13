Arsenal have entered the race to sign one of Manchester United’s primary targets, both fallen Premier League giants are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Premier League giants Arsenal have revived their interest in Benfica star and Manchester United target Ruben Dias, it’s understood that the north London club have decided to reignite their interest in the star following the antics of club captain Laurent Koscielny.

According to Arsenal’s official website, the club are preparing to take disciplinary action against Koscielny after he refused to travel on the club’s preseason tour.

It’s understood that Dias was on Arsenal’s shortlist for centre-back’s at the start of the summer, however, the Portuguese star’s £54m release clause seemed too costly. The Gunners have unsuccessfully pursued alternative options and have now decided to turn back to the Benfica star.

It could be difficult for Arsenal to sign Dias, given their £45m budget for the summer, as per The Sun, Unai Emery does have the chance to boost his war-chest with player sales though.

The Mail’s report understands that Arsenal will offer a lower initial fee to Benfica for the central defender, however, they will boost their bid with future add-ons.

Dias would be a quality signing for Arsenal, the 22-year-old was extremely impressive for Benfica last season – helping the Portuguese giants win the top-flight with his solid performances.

The ace has also become an important player for Portugal’s national team, in just over a year the ace has managed to win 11 senior caps for his country.

Unai Emery has a massive rebuild on his hands this summer and the Spaniard’s key focus is transforming Arsenal’s lacklustre backline, the Gunners have leaked goals in recent years and they are crying out for a commanding centre-back like Dias.

The club’s current central defenders were less than impressive last season, Shkodran Mustafi is one of the main targets of criticism from fans and veterans Sokratis and Laurent Koscielny were also unflattering for the Gunners last term.