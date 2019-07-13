Arsenal look set to be joined by Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz this summer.

Mariano suffered a horrendous first season at the Santiago Bernabeu last year, as the player struggled to make an any impression at all during his time with Los Blancos.

The 25-year-old, who the club signed from Lyon last summer, only managed to get himself four goals in all competitions, a goal record that simply isn’t good enough for a club of Real’s stature.

And it seems like Mariano is set to be offered a way out of the Bernabeu this summer, as Don Balon are stating that Atletico have joined the race to sign the forward, who’s set to cost around £18M (€20M).

The report also notes that a number of other clubs are keen on the player, with one of these being Arsenal, who themselves could do with adding to their attacking options this summer.

Having just sold Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, it seems like Atletico are going to have add another striker to their ranks if they are to improve on the second-place finish they achieved last year.

The club already have Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa to choose from, however whether this will be enough to challenge on all fronts this year remains to be seen.

Will Atletico manage to beat Arsenal in the race for Mariano’s signature this summer? Only time will tell…