Atletico Madrid in advanced talks with Euro giants as club look to beat Man United to €15m transfer

With Man United currently out playing in Australia, it looks like Atletico Madrid could be about to beat them to the signing of Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj.

Nicolo Schira noted on Twitter that Atletico have made an official loan offer for the player, with the prospect of it turning into a permanent transfer later down the line.

L’#AtleticoMadrid vuole Elseid #Hysaj: i Colchoneros offrono un prestito con diritto di riscatto destinato a diventare obbligo nel caso in cui il terzino albanese giochi il 50% delle gare. Operazione da 20 milioni: il #Napoli ci pensa. #calciomercato — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 12, 2019



And it seems like he could be on to something, as Football Italia are stating that Atletico are in advanced talks with Napoli over a deal for Hysaj, one that could be worth around €15m plus bonuses.

Last month, CalcioMercato noted that, via Sky Italia, United are in the hunt for the Albanian, however the Red Devils then went on to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace instead.

Although, United could still be in the race for Hysaj, a player they should definitely still consider signing given the versatility he has in his locker.

The Albanian international is able to play at either left or right back, and could be a good option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, especially given the fact that Ashley Young is an obvious weakness in United’s defence when he plays.

If Napoli do sell him for €15m, they’ll be making a decent profit on Hysaj, as Football Italia’s report also states that they signed him for just €5m from Empoli back in 2015.

The Albanian international has been a key player for Napoli over the past four seasons. Although he is yet to score a goal in 134 league games for the Serie A outfit, he’s still a valuable player for the club.