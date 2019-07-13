Contact made: Liverpool eye swoop to add key depth should star depart this summer

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in the event that Simon Mignolet leaves Anfield this summer.

As noted by the Evening Standard, the Belgian shot-stopper is keen to move on as there is little doubt that he’s too good to be sitting on the bench acting as cover for Alisson.

SEE MORE: Andy Roberton undergoes surgery as Liverpool star’s pre-season is hit by delay

While he has undoubtedly suffered with costly errors during his time with the Merseyside giants, he remains a quality goalkeeper, and so it’s no real surprise that he is said to be seeking a more prominent role elsewhere.

With that in mind, Jurgen Klopp will be eager to avoid being left short this season in any area of his squad, and so Sport Witness note via reports in Turkey that Liverpool have made contact with Trabzonspor over the possibility of signing Cakir.

Ultimately, Klopp needs to bring in a talented young goalkeeper to fill the role as No.2 on the bench, should Mignolet leave.

Cakir appears to tick those boxes, having now made a positive impression with his club and earned his first cap for Turkey in May.

There is little doubt Alisson will remain first choice between the posts, with the 26-year-old conceding just 22 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, keeping 21 clean sheets.

The Brazilian international has made a hugely influential impression since his move from Roma, and so if Liverpool do lose Mignolet this summer, an astute addition like Cakir could help fill that void without necessarily upsetting the balance at Anfield knowing that the main job is to push Alisson in training, while being ready to step in in case of injury or suspension.