Done deal: More good news for Aston Villa as key figure pens contract extension

Aston Villa have had a busy summer thus far, and there is more positive news as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign.

As noted in the club’s tweet below, midfield ace Conor Hourihane has put pen to paper on a new contract extension, although it isn’t revealed how long the deal is for.

Nevertheless, it’s great news for Villa fans as the 28-year-old has been a crucial figure in their push for promotion from the Championship since joining the club in January 2017, as he’ll now look forward to testing himself against the best in the English top flight.

He has been a key creative force from midfield for Villa, scoring 21 goals and providing 16 assists in 111 appearances for the club, scoring some notable goals with his ability to strike the ball from distance.

It will be welcome news for Villa fans that they are also keeping key players from last season in the squad, and combining them with plenty of new signings.

As noted by BBC Sport, manager Dean Smith is hoping to complete a triple swoop before the season gets underway for Douglas Luiz, Bjorn Engels and Trezeguet, to add to the seven signings that have already been made in the form of Anwar El-Ghazi, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Wesley, Jota, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa.

While some will perhaps question whether they are spending too much and bringing too many new faces in, it was certainly needed given the number of players that they let go on expiring contracts this summer.

Further, Smith knows what El-Ghazi, Hause and Mings can provide already after their loan spells at Villa last season, while he managed Jota and Konsa at Brentford.

In turn, it’s less of a gamble for him as he’s buying players who can seemingly fit into his plans moving forward, many of whom have already got experience of playing in England.

Hourihane will be equally as important in their bid to avoid slipping into relegation trouble this season, and it’s no surprise that he was delighted too based on his interview in the link in the tweet below.