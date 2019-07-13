Not even ten days have gone since Frank Lampard was appointed Chelsea manager and he has already sent eight players back to Cobham from their pre-season trip to Ireland.

Chelsea began their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Bohemians at Dublin. A goal from Michy Batshuayi put Chelsea ahead before a late goal from Eric Molloy levelled things up for Bohemians.

Lampard fielded many of Chelsea’s youngsters during the game against Bohemians but he has now sent eight players back to Cobham to train for the season.

Chelsea wrote on their official site that Lewis Baker, Izzy Brown, Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi, Lucas Piazon, Dujon Sterling and Ike Ugbo have all returned to Cobham to train for the upcoming season.

With the transfer ban imposed on Chelsea by FIFA, the Blues can’t sign any new players and will have to make use of the players they have at their disposal. There are some very talented youngsters at Chelsea that include Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Ethan Ampadu.

However, there’s every chance that many youngsters will be loaned out to other clubs next season, especially the eight players who have returned.