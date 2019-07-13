Good news for Manchester City as £100M ace set to snub summer transfer to Euro giants

Man City and Germany ace Leroy Sane looks set to snub a potential move to Bayern Munich this summer, news that will be good for the Premier League champions to hear.

According to the Mirror, Sane returned from his holiday for pre-season training last week, with the winger then showing signs that he has no intentions of leaving the club for Bayern.

The report also states that Sane, who City want £100M for, is wanted by the German giants, with the Bundesliga outfit ready to pay as much as £70M for the German’s signature.

Sane has been one of the most dangerous and productive wingers in the Premier League in recent years, and this news is certainly going to put a smile onto the faces of City fans.

The German international has bagged 20 goals and 26 assists for City in the league since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, helping the club win two league titles in that time frame.

Sane is one City’s biggest threats going forward, and even if they were able to bring in £100m for the player, Pep Guardiola’s side would find it hard to bring in a suitable replacement for the 23-year-old.

Given this news, Sane and Man City can now turn their attentions towards the new season, as Guardiola’s men look to become the first team since rivals Man United to win three consecutive Premier League titles.